Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government will initiate legal action against any outfit organizing Ratha Jatra violating the well-established tradition at Puri Jagannath temple.

“Religious outfits should organise Ratha Jatra on the same date as the Puri Jagannath temple. Any violation in this regard will invite legal action. The state government is committed to check unseasonal Ratha Jatra,” said Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan today.

According to the Minister, the state government has discussed the issue with the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), the governing body of the Puri shrine.

The Law Minister made this statement a day after Puri King Dibyasingha Deb wrote Iskcon Governing Body Commission chairman Govardhan Das Prabhu urging him to ensure that no Iskcon temple or centre anywhere in the world performs Snana Jatra and Ratha Jatra of Lord Jagannath on a date/tithi not sanctioned by scriptures and tradition.

Notably, Iskcon temples and centres in various countries outside India often celebrate Ratha Jatra on dates/tithis not sanctioned in the sacred scriptures.

“The Puri King has written to the authorities of Iskcon not to hold unseasonal Ratha Jatra anywhere in the world. The state government will initiate legal action if they do not adhere to the well-established tradition of the Puri shrine,” Harichandan said.