Bhubaneswar: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has extended a formal invitation to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to attend the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela, scheduled to take place in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26, 2025.

The invitation was delivered by Uttar Pradesh Labour and Employment Minister Anil Rajbhar and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Satish Chandra Sharma, who met with Majhi at his residence on Saturday.

The two ministers presented Majhi with an auspicious 'Kalas' filled with Ganga water, along with a logo of the Maha Kumbh.

Odisha Minister Suraj Suryabanshi was also present at the meeting.