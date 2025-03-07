Bhubaneswar: The second phase of the budget session of Odisha Assembly commenced on Friday amidst a huge ruckus by the opposition Biju Janata Dal and Congress members. Several members of the opposition, who gathered near the podium of Speaker Surama Padhy, resorted to sloganeering while holding placards as soon as the proceedings of the House began.

The BJD legislators protested against the state government for disrespecting former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik by moving the Panchayati Raj Diwas to April 24 from March 5, the birth anniversary of the legendary Biju Babu. The Congress party legislators raised din over the alleged increase in the cases related to crime against women in the state. Speaker Padhy first adjourned the House till noon due to the ruckus by opposition members.

However, the House was again adjourned till 4 p.m. as the pandemonium continued after the proceedings resumed. The legislators of both Congress and BJD held a protest under Mahatma Gandhi’s statue inside the Assembly premises over the rising incidents of violence against women and disrespect to Biju Patnaik. Speaking to media persons, senior BJD leader Pramila Mallik said, “The Panchayati Raj Diwas has been celebrated every year on the birth anniversary of Biju Babu on March 5 since 1993. The current state government has also mentioned March 5 in the official calendar as a holiday and the Panchayati Raj Diwas.

However, the Panchayati Raj Diwas was neither observed on Biju Babu’s birth anniversary nor announced as a holiday. We all protest the disrespect shown to Biju Babu and the petty politics by the BJP.” She further added that all the 4.5 crore people of Odisha love and respect Biju Patnaik. She said that people can never forget the work done by the legendary leader for the state. The ruling BJP criticised the opposition for disrupting proceedings by creating a ruckus in the House. BJP MLA Irasis Acharya said the behaviour of the opposition in the Assembly is highly condemnable.

“The Opposition, without any valid reason, has been disrupting the House repeatedly, which the people of Odisha will never forgive. The Biju Janata Dal has shown maximum disrespect to Biju Babu,” said Acharya. He also alleged that the BJD party, during its 24-year rule, has disrespected Odisha's self-esteem and self-identity and ruined the people of the state with the false promise of fulfilling Biju Babu’s dreams.

