Bhubaneswar: 18 candidates from Odisha successfully cleared the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

While Ritika Rath secured Rank 48 in the CSE, Devika Priyadarshini cracked the UPSC exam with Rank 95. Aditya Acharya from the state was ranked 96th in the list.

Here's the list of successful candidates from Odisha:

Ritika Rath – Rank 48

Devika Priyadarshini – Rank 95

Aditya Acharya – Rank 96

Deepti Ranjan Pati – Rank 164

Rashmi Pradhan – Rank 175

Neelamadhab Mishra – Rank 193

Ashutosh Mishra – Rank 198

Anup Nayak – Rank 212

Padmanabh Mishra – Rank 414

Prashant Mishra – Rank 416

Dhrutiraj Mishra – Rank 428

Ankita Rath – Rank 443

Kaushik Mishra – Rank 535

Simran Sahu – Rank 568

Rishita Dash – Rank 840

Gopinath Sahu – Rank 971

Aditya Behera – Rank 987

Annapurna Mishra – Rank 994

Total 1009 candidates cracked the examination for appointment to prestigious services such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and various Central Services under Group A and B.

While Shakti Dubey topped the list, securing All India Rank (AIR) 1, Harshita Goyal and Dongre Archit Parag secured second and third rank respectively.

The written part of Civil Services Examination was held by the Union Public Service Commission in September, 2024 and the interviews for Personality Test was held in January-April, 2025.