Bhubaneswar: 18 candidates from Odisha successfully cleared the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).
While Ritika Rath secured Rank 48 in the CSE, Devika Priyadarshini cracked the UPSC exam with Rank 95. Aditya Acharya from the state was ranked 96th in the list.
Here's the list of successful candidates from Odisha:
Ritika Rath – Rank 48
Devika Priyadarshini – Rank 95
Aditya Acharya – Rank 96
Deepti Ranjan Pati – Rank 164
Rashmi Pradhan – Rank 175
Neelamadhab Mishra – Rank 193
Ashutosh Mishra – Rank 198
Anup Nayak – Rank 212
Padmanabh Mishra – Rank 414
Prashant Mishra – Rank 416
Dhrutiraj Mishra – Rank 428
Ankita Rath – Rank 443
Kaushik Mishra – Rank 535
Simran Sahu – Rank 568
Rishita Dash – Rank 840
Gopinath Sahu – Rank 971
Aditya Behera – Rank 987
Annapurna Mishra – Rank 994
Total 1009 candidates cracked the examination for appointment to prestigious services such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and various Central Services under Group A and B.
While Shakti Dubey topped the list, securing All India Rank (AIR) 1, Harshita Goyal and Dongre Archit Parag secured second and third rank respectively.
The written part of Civil Services Examination was held by the Union Public Service Commission in September, 2024 and the interviews for Personality Test was held in January-April, 2025.