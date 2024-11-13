Bhubaneswar: US-based Mayo Clinic is likely to establish an advanced cancer research centre in Odisha.

A high-level delegation of the Mayo Clinic led by Prof. Dev Mukherjee today met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in the capital city here.

Representatives of a few other healthcare research agencies, including Charles Miller of Elephes Bio-Sciences and Dr. Biren Banerjee of inDNA Life Sciences, also met the Chief Minister.

During the meeting, discussions were held regarding the measures to improve cancer treatment and research in the state.

The experts put emphasis on advanced technology for early detection of cancer which is crucial to fight the disease effectively, said the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in a statement.

According to the experts, cancer treatment is very expensive. Besides, the patients used to face uncertainty regarding their recovery from the disease. Early detection of cancer through advanced technology would ensure better treatment for the patients, added the CMO.

The Chief Minister apprised the delegations that the state government has been giving top priority to the treatment of cancer in Odisha. He also advised the delegations to submit their formal proposals regarding the setting up of advanced cancer research centres in the state.

Among others Additional Chief Secretary to CM, Nikunja Bihari Dhal, and Health Department Commissioner-cum-Secretary Aswathy S were present during the discussions.