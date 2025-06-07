Bhubaneswar: Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become indispensable in today’s era. Industries can hardly survive without adopting this technology, opined speakers at fourth edition of Sambad CEO Conclave here yesterday.

Participating at the event on a topic titled 'AI In the Boardroom: CEOs on Replacing Jobs vs. Augmenting Human Potential', the industry leaders said that AI is playing a pivotal role in enhancing the performance of both companies and employees. It is also contributing to environmental protection by helping reduce carbon dioxide emissions. Importantly, no technology, including AI, necessarily leads to job cuts. While temporary instability may occur, the long-term impact is generally beneficial for human society. The same holds true for the development and integration of AI.

Gracing the session, Suresha G, Executive Director (Odisha Operations), Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India, said that there are several advantages of Artificial Intelligence and other emerging technologies. People have begun using AI extensively after realizing its potential benefits. He emphasized that a time will come when programming will be driven by human passion, making technology more intuitive and emotionally intelligent.

"No technology inherently cuts jobs; rather, it creates new opportunities. Although there may be temporary instability, society ultimately benefits in the long run. Artificial Intelligence, in particular, can be used as a powerful tool to enhance human productivity and unlock new potential across various sectors," said Sarvesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Communications, Tata Steel.

AI can be effectively applied in industries such as mutual funds, enhancing efficiency and decision-making. However, the application of human intelligence, critical thinking, and passion remains essential. Therefore, a hybrid model that combines the strengths of both AI and human expertise will be the key to future success, said Nitin Goel, Deputy Zonal Head-Kolkata, Nippon India Mutual Fund.