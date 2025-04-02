Bhubaneswar: Heavy use of pesticides and chemical fertilizers in agriculture is the reason behind rise in cancer cases in some districts of western Odisha.

This was revealed by the Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan in the Assembly today.

“Heavy use of pesticides and chemical fertilizers in agriculture could be blamed for the rise in cancer cases in undivided Sambalpur and Balangir districts of Odisha,” said Harichandan while replying to a query of Rairakhol MLA Prasanna Acharya on behalf of Deputy Chief Minister and Agriculture Minister KV Singh Deo.

The state government is committed to implement the Balabhadra Jaivik Chasa Mission in the state to promote organic farming, added Harichandan.

The BJP government in Odisha has proposed the Balabhadra Jaivik Chasa Mission to promote sustainable agriculture and reduce dependency on chemical fertilizers and pesticides.

Under the initiative, the state government will encourage the farmers to use organic and bio-fertilizers including cow dung, cow urine and farm yard manure (FYM) in agriculture.

Earlier, Acharya, the BJD deputy leader in the Assembly, sought to know the steps taken by the state government to promote organic farming in Odisha.

The BJD legislator had highlighted that heavy use of pesticides and chemical fertilizers in agriculture has led to degradation in soil quality and rise in cases of cancer and other diseases.