Bhubaneswar: An associate professor of Utkal University here was today suspended for allegedly harassing a female student sexually at the educational institution.

The action against the accused, an associate professor of the Economics department, was taken on the basis of a report submitted by an internal committee of the varsity to the vice-chancellor.

He has been directed not to leave the headquarters without the permission of the vice-chancellor.

As per the allegation of the postgraduate student, she had gone to the chamber of the associate professor on August 16 to bring some books, during which the accused harassed her sexually. He also warned her not to disclose the incident before anyone, she alleged.

Though the victim had initially filed a written complaint with the Sexual Harassment Cell of the Utkal University, no action was taken. Later, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) registered a case on the basis of a petition filed by an RTI activist.