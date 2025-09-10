Bhubaneswar: After clearing outsiders from the boys’ hostels, Utkal University has launched an eviction drive to remove unauthorised occupants from its staff quarters inside the Vani Vihar campus.

The university, which has around 200 staff quarters for teaching and non-teaching employees, has found that at least 12 to 14 of them are illegally occupied by outsiders. Reports said nearly 40 quarters are lying in ruins and will soon be renovated.

On Tuesday, a group of students entered the vice-chancellor’s office, demanding immediate action to vacate the illegal residents and ensure a safe campus environment. They alleged that some staff quarters, meant exclusively for university employees, had been rented out to outsiders who have been staying there for years. In addition, slum dwellers have unlawfully settled near the university boundary.

University authorities clarified that the quarters had been occupied after being left unused by retired staff members. “Notices have already been issued to the illegal occupants, and they have been asked to vacate by today. Police force will be engaged if needed,” said ACP (Zone-5) Bishwaranjan Senapati.

Registrar Swati Mishra informed that the university is coordinating with the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to evict slum dwellers in the surrounding areas. Notices have also been served to them.