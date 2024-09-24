Bhubaneswar: The Utkal University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Northeastern University, Boston to promote student entrepreneurship and innovation.

A new programme has been initiated where centres will be established for the programme purpose. A total of 3,000 students will be enrolled in this programme at the Utkal University. This programme is open to both PG and UG students.

The opportunity to enroll students will also be extended to affiliated colleges under the Utkal University. Ten university students will also embark on an educational tour each academic year as part of an additional attempt to gain further knowledge

“The New Education Policy (NEP) 2024 aims to integrate vocational education into the school system to assist students in becoming skilled workers and entrepreneurs,” stated Utkal Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sabita Acharya. The university serves as a resource to inspire students to pursue further education in entrepreneurship, added Acharya.

Earlier under the guidance of the former VC, steps were taken in addition to establishing innovation and start-up parks at the University. Utkal will run teacher and student exchange programmes.

The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Uchhatar Siksha Abhiyan (PM- RUSA) 2.0 will provide funds for the programme.