Bhubaneswar: A case of ragging has been reported at the Utkal University Law College, where second-year students alleged physical assault by seniors.

According to the complaint lodged at Saheed Nagar Police Station, third-year LLB students Satyameb Sahoo and Pratyush Amrit allegedly thrashed second-year students Debesh Jena and Satya Barik.

Following the incident, Debesh Jena was admitted to Capital Hospital. A fellow student claimed Debesh has been unable to hear properly since the attack.

The complainants further alleged despite raising concerns about ragging earlier with the College Principal, no effective action was taken. They stated had timely steps been implemented, the current incident could have been prevented.

On September 8, 2025, another second-year student, Shiba Shabar, had emailed the Principal detailing instances of ragging faced by him and his batchmates. However, students allege the matter was not addressed seriously.