Bhubaneswar: A student of Utkal University in Bhubaneswar was found dead in his room at Madhusudan Hostel of the varsity today. Police arrived at the scene and recovered the body, which was later sent to the Capital Hospital here for post-mortem.

The deceased has been identified as Tapas Ranjan Nayak, a second-year postgraduate student in the Philosophy Department of Utkal University. The cause of his death remains unclear.

According to his hostel mates, Tapas was in good health last night and had normal conversations with them. His untimely death has left everyone shocked.

Doctors at the Capital Hospital declared him dead upon arrival. Police are investigating the matter to determine the exact cause of death.