Bhubaneswar: The authorities of Utkal University in the Odisha capital here have sought the help of police to evict the unauthorized occupants from the campus.

Vice Chancellor (VC) Sabita Acharya has written to Director General of Police (DGP) YB Khurania seeking police help to remove the outsiders from the varsity campus.

According to the VC, some outsiders have been illegally staying on the varsity campus for last few years.

“These unauthorized occupants often incite the gullible students of the varsity to cause disturbances at the campus over some unimportant matters,” said the VC in her letter to the DGP.

Such unauthorized occupation has led to anti-social activities in and around the varsity campus. In this scenario, the eviction of the unauthorized occupants has become unavoidable, she added.

“The presence of police is absolutely necessary during the eviction as we apprehend an undesirable circumstance that could lead to a law and order situation,” said the VC.

The Vice Chancellor has urged the DGP to instruct the Commissionerate Police to extend the necessary help for eviction of the unauthorized occupants from the varsity campus.

Notably, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) had threatened to launch an agitation protesting the presence of outsiders at the varsity.