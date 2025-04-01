Odisha, a land that truly celebrates diversity, is rich in cultural heritage and hosts more festivals than the number of months in a year. From its ancient roots in the Mauryan Empire to its modern identity, Odisha has never lost its essence of socio-cultural magnificence.

Originally a part of Bihar, Odisha became an independent state on April 1, 1936. Since then, Odisha Foundation Day, also known as Utkala Dibasa, has been observed to honor the unity and spirit of the Odia people.

But how well do you know the history of this vibrant land?

Lesser-Known Facts About Odisha:

1. The region was initially called Utkala, a Sanskrit term that signifies a land of exceptional arts and crafts, home to some of the finest artisans.

2. Over 2,000 years ago, the area was inhabited by highly civilized and urbanized tribes in Kalahandi, Balangir, and Koraput, with Asurgarh as their capital, long before it became the heart of Ashoka’s Kalinga Empire.

3. The land is mentioned in the Ramayana and Mahabharata as Kantara, which included present-day Kalahandi, Koraput, and Bastar.

4. Historical records from the 4th century refer to Odisha as Indravana, a rich source of precious stones and gems for the Mauryan Empire.

5. Odisha was the first state in India to be formed on a linguistic basis after its separation from Bihar.

6. The newly formed Odisha initially had six districts: Cuttack, Puri, Baleswar, Sambalpur, Koraput, and Ganjam.

7. The state was established at Kanika Palace in Cuttack.

8. John Austin Hubback was appointed as the first Governor of independent Odisha.

9. Cuttack was the original capital before Bhubaneswar was declared the state capital.

10. Utkala Dibasa is also known as Bishuba Milan.