Bhubaneswar: The state government has received investment intents worth Rs 7,762 crore in the textiles and apparel sector during the Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave-2025 in the capital city here.

The investment intents have been received from 36 units with the potential to create around 88,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities in Odisha, said the Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts Department today.

The state government also signed six MoUs with key players in the sector including Shri Maa Textiles, Maa Banadurga Textiles Private Limited, Pratima Agro Spinning Mills, Tillottama Proprietors, Arundhati Badhakala, Anubhav Knitwear and Cedra Filtration during the summit.

Two MoUs were also signed between the Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Department and the Textile Committee and SIDBI on the occasion.

The department hosted two sessions namely ‘Odisha: The Emerging Destination for Textiles, Apparels and Handlooms’ and ‘Sericulture and Technical Textiles—Odisha’s Tryst with Silks and Sectoral Utilities’ at the investors’ summit.

These two sessions highlighted Odisha's potential as a hub for textile and apparel manufacturing, showcased the rich cultural heritage of handlooms and explored innovative approaches to sustainable sericulture.

Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Minister Pradeep Bal Samant, Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari, Forest & Environment Minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia and School & Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond among others spoke at the two sessions.

The amended Odisha Apparel and Technical Textiles Policy (OATTP) 2022 and operational guidelines of OATTP-2022 were unveiled on the occasion.

The amended policy and guidelines are aimed at creating a more investment-friendly environment, promoting sustainable practices, and enhancing the overall competitiveness of the industry.