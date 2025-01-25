Bhubaneswar: As the dates for business summit ‘Utkarsh Odisha —Make In Odisha 2025’ nears, the Odisha Government is pinning lots of hope on the conclave, to generate significant amount of investment proposals.

Industries Minister Sampad Swain today informed the Government is hopeful the business forum will help the State attract investments worth ₹5 lakh Crore.

Over 7,500 Industry representatives have already registered to take part in the Utkarsh Odisha summit. LN Mittal, Kumar Mangalam, Anil Agarwal, Sajjan Jindal, Karan Adani, TV Narendran Hitesh Joshi are a few among the several business tycoons who have registered to attend the conclave, Swain informed.

Diplomats and business representatives from 16 countries including the UK, Italy, Belarus, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia and Vietnam will also be present in the Utkarsh Odisha summit.

Describing about the contours of the business summit, Swain said discussions will be held on the Start-up Odisha. Skilled In Odisha and Women Odisha. The conclave will help in attracting investment in the MSME and the film and media sectors.

The ‘Utkarsh Odisha —Make In Odisha 2025’ is scheduled to be held on January 28 and 29, 2025 in Bhubaneswar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the business conclave.

Swain informed an exhibition at the venue will be thrown open to the public on January 30. "Odisha is ready to take the lead in the country’s industrial revolution," he added.