Bhubaneswar: During the two-day ‘Utkarsh Odisha — Make In Odisha Conclave 2025’ in Bhubaneswar, the Odisha Government received intents for 28 projects in the circular economy sector.

Official sources today said the State got investment intents worth ₹4,075 Crore in the conclave. These projects will generate over 10,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities.

Several industry leaders, including Oil India Limited, Re-Sustainability Ltd, Ganesha Ecopet, Epsilon Carbon Ashoka Pvt Ltd, IDVB Recycling Operations Pvt Ltd, Orissa Metaliks Private Limited, Paradeep Phosphates Limited, Steel Authority of India Ltd, Rourkela, IOCL, etc submitted the investment proposals.

The session was inaugurated by Minister of Forest, Environment & Climate Change, Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia, who highlighted Odisha’s commitment to transitioning from a linear to a circular economic model.

A total number of about 300 participants, including investors, businesspersons, Government officials, academia, etc. took part in the session, and undertook elaborate discussions on the scope and potential for achieving a "Cradle to Cradle Vision for Swachh and Viksit Odisha – 2036".

The Minister of Forest, Environment and Climate Change urged investors and stakeholders to align their projects with the state’s circular economy vision. He assured that the Government of Odisha would extend all necessary support to create a robust ecosystem for sustainable growth. The Government is committed to work with the investors' community and facilitate a suitable policy ecosystem for Circular Economy in Odisha.

Additional Chief Secretary, FE&CC Dept Satyabrata Sahu, emphasised that Circular Economy is a model of growth that reduces material use, redesigns materials, products, and services to be less resource-intensive, and recaptures ‘waste’ as a resource to manufacture new materials and products and its relevance in context of Odisha.

The session was being facilitated by the Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department, and the State Pollution Control Board, with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC India) as the knowledge partner to the Government on Circular Economy.