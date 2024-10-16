Bhubaneswar: The state government is all set to host a roadshow in Mumbai on October 19 to build momentum for the highly anticipated Utkarsha Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025.

Led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, this event follows the success of a similar roadshow held in Delhi, further solidifying Odisha’s position as India’s next major industrial and investment destination.

Prior to the roadshow on October 19, the Chief Minister will participate in the inaugural session of India Chem 2024 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre on October 18.

During this event, he will attend the CEO’s Forum—a significant platform for engagement with top leaders from the chemical industry. His presence highlights Odisha’s strategic focus on expanding its industrial footprints in key sectors like chemicals and petrochemicals.

The Mumbai roadshow will be the second roadshow in a series leading up to the Make in Odisha Conclave, scheduled to be held in the capital city here on January28 and 29 next year.

Following the successful Delhi roadshow, the Mumbai event is expected to further galvanize interest from the investor community. Business leaders including Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sajjan Jindal, Manish P. Kiri, Vivek Bhatia, Amit Kalyani and Balkrishan Goenka will participate in the Mumbai event, solidifying Odisha’s growing influence on the national industrial stage.

Key objectives of Mumbai roadshow:

---To generate awareness and foster engagement among Mumbai's business leaders about the vast investment opportunities available in Odisha.

---To build confidence among existing investors and encourage further brownfield investments.

---To attract new companies from diverse sectors to explore Odisha’s potential for growth.

“There is a two-day programme in Mumbai starting October 18. The Chief Minister will attend the Union Government's India Chem on October 18. High-ranking officials from the chemical industry will participate in the event. Union Minister JP Nadda is also scheduled to attend. The chemical industry is likely to develop in areas like Paradip, Gopalpur and Dhamra in Odisha. On October 19, there will be a roadshow with participation from leaders in various sectors including textiles, garments, apparel and renewable energy. Top bankers will also be involved to support the improvement of the banking and finance sector,” said Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain.

Throughout the day, Chief Minister Majhi will hold high-level meetings with leading business figures, focusing on strengthening partnerships and showcasing Odisha’s investment opportunities in key sectors, including Chemical, petrochemical, plastic, steel, electronics, renewable energy, and agro-industries.

The roadshow will conclude with an exclusive interactive session, where the Chief Minister will outline Odisha’s transformative vision for infrastructure development and economic growth while inviting global investors to participate in the Make in Odisha Conclave 2025.