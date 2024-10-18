Bhubaneswar: An undertrial prisoner died under mysterious circumstances at the Jharpada Special Jail in Bhubaneswar. The family of the deceased alleged murder inside the cell.

The deceased prisoner was identified as Bidyadhar Guru, a resident of Behera Sahi under Maitree Vihar police limits in Bhubaneswar. He was lodged at the Jharpada Jail since October 5.

According to reports, the Senior Superintendent of the Jharpada Special Jail informed the family of the undertrial prisoner about his ill health today.

In a letter, the jail authority mentioned that Bidyadhar Guru was sent to the Capital Hospital for treatment after his health condition deteriorated at the jail today, asking his family members to remain present at the hospital in his service.

On receiving the letter, the family members rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead before their arrival.

The body was sent to the post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death.

However, the family of the deceased prisoner alleged murder on the premises of the jail.

"He was beaten to death inside the cell. We found injuries on his scalp, indicating that he was physically assaulted leading to death," said one relative of the deceased.

The lawyer of the deceased prisoner alleged that the former died before treatment at the hospital.

Reacting to the death of the prisoner, Odisha DG of Prisons and Correctional Services said that a magisterial inquiry will be carried out into the incident.

"Bidyadhar Guru, a driver, was lodged at the Jharpada Jail in a NDPS case. As per the record mentioned in the jail register, he was a drug addict. After his health worsened, he was taken to the Capital Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The cause of death will be ascertained after we receive the post-mortem report. An unnatural death case has been registered in this connection. The probe will be conducted as per the guidelines. If necessary, a magisterial inquiry will also be conducted in the case," said DG-Prisons Arun Kumar Ray.

However, he dismissed the murder allegations leveled by the deceased prisoner's family.

"The prima facie suggested that the UTP died of cardiac arrest," Ray told media.