Bhubaneswar: Veteran Ollywood actor Uttam Mohanty's mortal remains reached Bhubaneswar today. He passed away late last night while undergoing treatment for liver cirrhosis at a private hospital in Gurgaon.

The body was today taken to Bhubaneswar from Delhi by a flight. Sources said arrangements have been made at the Satya Nagar crematorium here for the last rites.

Before that, the body will be taken to his Bhubaneswar residence located at Jagannath Vihar in the Baramunda area of the capital city, where eminent personalities and Ollywood fraternity will pay last respects to the departed soul.

Nearly three weeks ago on February 8, he was airlifted on an air ambulance to Gurgaon for specialised treatment. Prior to his referral, he was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

He reportedly fell ill during the shoot of Odia film ‘Bou Buttu Bhuta'.