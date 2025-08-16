Dhenkanal: Mystery shrouded the death of a tourist after his body was found in a waterpark pool at a recreational facility in Odisha's Dhenkanal district today. The deceased was identified as Tejas Ahuja from Uttarakhand. His body was spotted floating in the morning by the park staff and later fished out with help of fire personnel.

As per reports, Tejas along with four other friends had come from Bhubaneswar to the Water Resort located at Dhirapatana in Dhenkanal Sadar. They had booked their accommodation at the retreat for a night stay.

Park employees said after reaching, the group of friends had dined at the restaurant and then gone back to respective suites. However, to their horror, they woke up to Tejas's body floating in the boating pool located just behind their rooms. While no one had any information on what transpired later in the night, sources said the group of visitors had consumed alcohol hinting at a possible mishap due to inebriated state. It is likely that the deceased slipped into the waterbody and lost control as he was drunk, they said.

In the morning, some park employees spotted the body floating and informed fire personnel who arrived at the spot immediately. The body has been recovered and sent to Athagarh hospital for postmortem. Exact cause of death will be established after postmortem. Further investigation is underway, official sources informed.