Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has prepared an action plan focusing on vaccination and sterilisation to control the growing population of stray dogs in the state capital.

BMC Commissioner Chanchal Rana informed that special emphasis will be laid on continuing the annual vaccination drive and scaling up the sterilisation process through the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme.

The BMC recently carried out a stray dog census within its jurisdictions from September 18 to 25, conducted in two phases — from September 18 to 21 and from September 22 to 25.

A total of 47,126 stray dogs have been identified across the city, according to BMC data released on Monday.

Out of the total count, 23,047 are male dogs, 15,552 are female dogs, and 1,124 are puppies. Among them, 4,068 male dogs and 3,335 female dogs have already been sterilized.

With a population of nearly 13 lakh, Bhubaneswar’s stray dog population stands at 3.62% of its residents—an average of 703 stray dogs per ward. The wards with the highest stray dog population include Ward Nos. 23, 7, 49, 65, 4, 9, 5, 56, 43, and 6. Ward 23 tops the list with 1,703 dogs, followed by Ward 6 with 1,062.

Commissioner Rana said that along with sterilisation, post-operative care will also be prioritised. “We will adopt successful models followed in other countries. Dog feeding points will be managed in a scientific manner, and feedback from animal lovers and welfare groups will be taken into consideration,” he added.

The new action plan aims to increase the ABC programme three to four times its current scale. The BMC will also seek financial assistance under the Chief Minister’s Urban Development Plan to implement the programme effectively.

For the first time in Odisha, the BMC conducted a comprehensive stray dog count across all 67 wards of Bhubaneswar. The enumeration was carried out between 5 AM and 7 AM, covering every street and locality.

A total of 410 teams were formed under the supervision of senior veterinary officers. Each team comprised two enumerators, including Swachh Saathis, Swachh Supervisors, Sanitary Inspectors, Community Organisers, DEOs, and SMTAs. Before the enumeration began, all participants received training at the zonal level to ensure accurate data collection and humane handling of animals.

The initiative marks a significant step toward scientific and humane management of the city’s stray dog population, aligning with BMC’s vision of creating a safer and healthier urban environment for both humans and animals.