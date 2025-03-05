Jharsuguda: Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, conducted a large-scale mock drill on offsite emergency preparedness at its plant premises to assess and enhance safety measures related to hazardous chemicals. The exercise was part of a statewide initiative held simultaneously across 23 districts of Odisha, reinforcing Vedanta’s commitment to industrial safety. The drill witnessed active participation from employees, security personnel, and local authorities, reinforcing a safety-first culture for industries in the vicinity. Emergency response teams efficiently executed evacuation protocols, containment measures, and first-aid support to mitigate the simulated hazard.

The drill simulated a hazardous chemical emergency scenario, testing emergency response mechanisms, coordination among various agencies, and workforce preparedness. The initiative was conducted in collaboration with the district administration, Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire services, and other emergency response teams. Additionally, mutual aid partners from various industries actively participated, ensuring a comprehensive and coordinated approach to emergency management.

The event was held in the esteemed presence of key government officials, including Sabyasachi Panda, Sub Collector – Jharsuguda; Chandramani Swain, Additional District Magistrate – Jharsuguda; Susanta Mishra, District Project Officer of Odisha State Disaster Management Authority, Archana Das, Assistant Director of Factories & Boilers – Jharsuguda Zone, Abhijeet Sahu, Inspector, National Disaster Response Force, Odisha; Rajendra Saila, Inspector In-Charge – Badmal; Odisha; Anushka Ekka, Deputy Environment Scientist, Jharsuguda and A.K. Topno, Assistant Fire Officer, Jharsuguda along with Vedanta senior management.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sunil Gupta, Chief Operating Officer, Vedanta Aluminium, emphasized the company’s commitment to safety, stating, "Safety is at the core of Vedanta’s operations, and initiatives like this mock drill strengthen our commitment to industrial safety and emergency preparedness. Through collaboration with local authorities and stakeholders, we ensure that our workforce and the surrounding communities are well-equipped to respond effectively to any unforeseen situations."

Highlighting the significance of such exercises, Sabyasachi Panda, Sub-Collector, Jharsuguda said, "Emergency preparedness is crucial for industrial hubs like Jharsuguda. This mock drill demonstrated excellent coordination between the industry, administration, NDRF, and emergency response teams, ensuring that we are ready to mitigate any potential hazards. Such proactive initiatives contribute to a safer environment for all."

Vedanta Jharsuguda remains steadfast in its commitment to industrial safety, environmental sustainability, and community well-being. The company regularly undertakes awareness programs, training sessions, and emergency response initiatives to ensure a safe and resilient industrial ecosystem.