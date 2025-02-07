Jharsuguda: Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium. has developed Odisha’s first LED Glow Garden, a unique initiative aimed at enhancing community infrastructure, promoting tourism, and providing an engaging

recreational space for residents and visitors alike.

The garden was inaugurated by Suresh Pujari, Revenue Minister, Odisha; Tankadhar Tripathy, MLA, Jharsuguda; Aboli Sunil Naravane, Collector and District Magistrate, Jharsuguda; Parmar Smit Parshottamdas, IPS, Superintendent of Police, Jharsuguda; and senior officials of Vedanta.

The LED Glow Garden is a visual marvel, featuring life-size and realistic glow sculptures that are waterproof. The garden showcases more than 40 illuminated animal sculptures, including elephants, giraffes, pandas, zebras, and deer, alongside artistic representations of cherry and maple trees, roses, mushrooms, and butterflies. Designed to be both interactive and informative, the park includes artistic LED seating and dedicated selfie points, making it an attractive destination for families and tourists. The installations are proudly made in India, highlighting Vedanta’s commitment to supporting local artisans and manufacturing.

In addition to offering a vibrant and immersive experience, the LED Glow Garden serves as an educational space, fostering awareness about various animal species and plant life.

Speaking about the project, Sunil Gupta, Chief Operating Officer, Vedanta Aluminium, said, “The development of Odisha’s first LED Glow Garden reflects our commitment to creating innovative and attractive community spaces. By combining art, technology, and education, we aim to enrich the lives of people while contributing to the state’s cultural and tourism landscape. This initiative reflects our vision of fostering holistic community development and enhancing public spaces for the people of Odisha.”

Odisha’s Revenue Minister, Suresh Pujari, also lauded the initiative, stating, “Vedanta Aluminium’s contribution to developing Odisha’s first LED Glow Garden is commendable. This project not only adds to the region’s tourism appeal but also provides a unique and engaging experience for visitors of all ages. Such initiatives play a significant role

in urban beautification and community enrichment.”

Vedanta Aluminium remains steadfast in its commitment to sustainable development and community engagement. Through initiatives like the LED Glow Garden, the company continues to play a pivotal role in enhancing the social and cultural fabric of the regions in which it operates.