Jharsuguda: As part of the Government of India’s “Swachhata Hi Sewa” initiative aimed at building up a strong sense of responsibility towards the environment, raising awareness about waste management, promoting green practices, focusing on improving public spaces, and also keeping in line with the company’s overarching sustainability strategy, Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, successfully concluded a week-long “Swachhata Abhiyan” in Jharsuguda.

While over 1,300 Vedanta employees, local students and community members participated in the mega event, the week-long programme witnessed activities like large-scale clean-up drives, waste to art competitions and tree plantation, enhancing community hygiene, and fostering long-term positive change.

Sharing his views, Mr. Sunil Gupta, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Vedanta Aluminium, said, "Our ‘Swachhata Abhiyan’ embodies Vedanta Aluminium’s dedication to building a cleaner and greener Jharsuguda. By combining clean-up efforts, creative competitions, and tree plantation, we are not only enhancing public spaces, but also nurturing environmental consciousness among the community, particularly the younger generation.”

“It is heartening to see the collaborative efforts of our employees and local communities in making this initiative a success,” Mr Gupta quipped.

Shri Tankadhar Tripathy, MLA, Jharsuguda said, “Initiatives like the ‘Swacchata Abhiyan’ sets a strong precedent for how industries can play an active role in local development, particularly in fostering civic responsibility and environmental sustainability.”

“By involving school students and the wider community, this effort has not only improved the cleanliness of public spaces, but has also instilled a sense of ownership and responsibility among citizens. Initiatives like ‘Swachhata Hi Sewa’ go a long way in transforming local communities. Such initiatives are key to building a cleaner, greener Jharsuguda and fostering a culture of sustainability for future generations,” the lawmaker viewed.

In her reactions, Ms. Aboli Sunil Naravane, District Magistrate and Collector, Jharsuguda, said, “Vedanta Aluminium’s efforts towards the Swachhata Abhiyan is a testament to the power of public-private partnerships in driving meaningful change at the grassroots level.”

“By joining hands with local authorities and communities, Vedanta has helped strengthen our collective commitment to maintaining cleanliness and improving public spaces in Jharsuguda,” remarked the Collector and District Magistrate.

Notably, the week-long effort underscored Vedanta’s commitment to environmental sustainability, aligning with its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals and supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and SDG 13 (Climate Action).