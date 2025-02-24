Jharsuguda: Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, conducted the third edition of its mega road safety awareness campaign, ‘Suraksha Sarathi’, at Samleswari Mines in Brajrajnagar, in partnership with Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), major transporters’ unions such as Brajrajnagar Truck Owners Association (BTOA) and transporters such as Inani Coal Services Pvt. Ltd.

The event witnessed participation from more than 500 drivers, recognizing them as ‘Sarathis’ (charioteers) to highlight the indispensable role they play in promoting road safety. Following the positive response from stakeholders and truck drivers at the previous event in Sundargarh district, this marked the third edition in Vedanta Jharsuguda’s ongoing series of road safety campaigns at coal loading points in the vicinity of its operations.

As part of the awareness drive, Vedanta Aluminium organized several activities emphasizing the critical importance of road safety. These included a compelling 'Nukkad Natak' (street play) featuring actors portraying mythical characters Yamraj and Chitragupta, a road safety quiz, distribution of road safety kits, and a complimentary health check-up camp – all of which received warm appreciation from the drivers. Through these initiatives, the company underscored the significance of adhering to traffic regulations and safety protocols.

Esteemed officials who graced the occasion and actively participated in the initiatives included Lokanath Meher, Motor Vehicle Inspector, Jharsuguda; Kanhaiya Mishra, Project Officer, Samleswari Open Cast Project; K Verma, Area Safety Manager – Samleswari Open Cast Project; R.K. Sharma, Staff Officer Mining – Samleswari Open Cast Project; Debo Prasad Dash, President, Brajrajnagar Truck Owners Association; Dhananjay Singh, General Secretary, Brajrajnagar Truck Owners Association; Satish Inani and Rajesh Inani – Proprietor, Transporter Inani, Ravi Shahi, COO & Director Fuel Security, Vedanta Jharsuguda and Ernesto Matela, Director- Safety, Vedanta Jharsuguda.

Reiterating Vedanta’s safety-first culture, Sunil Gupta, Chief Operating Officer, Vedanta Aluminium, said, “Safety is deeply embedded in Vedanta Aluminium’s core values. With ‘Suraksha Sarathi,’ we are ensuring that road safety awareness extends beyond our operations and reaches the larger community. The ongoing campaign reinforces our continuous efforts to educate and empower truck drivers to prioritize safety. We remain committed to driving initiatives that contribute to a safer environment for all.”

Acknowledging the company’s efforts, Lokanath Mehar, MVI – Jharsuguda, said, “The combined efforts of Vedanta Aluminium and the district administration are playing a significant role in fostering a culture of road safety among truck drivers. Initiatives like these are crucial in reducing accidents and enhancing overall safety in the region."