Bhubaneswar: Speaking exclusively to Kanak News Channel, Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal said the company is looking for land in Puri district to set up a world-class non-profit university.

Agarwal, who is on a visit to the State to attend the ‘Utkarsh Odisha — Make In Odisha 2025’ Conclave in Bhubaneswar, said the Group will invest around ₹20,000 Crore for establishment of the university.

He added working as per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote the downstream industries in Odisha, the company is planning to set up a 30-lakh-tonne capacity aluminium plant in the State. The process of raw materials will be done here, giving a boost to ancillary industries and creating thousands of employment opportunities for the youth.

In July 2006, Vedanta Limited signed an MoU with the Odisha Government to set up a University in Puri-Konark Marine Drive area in Puri district. Even the then BJD-BJP coalition Government in the State acquired land for the University project.

However, some displaced households moved the Orissa High Court challenging the decision of the land acquisition. Hearing the case, the HC questioned the frequent change in the names of the developer of the project.

In 2010, the HC quashed the land acquisition proceedings and directed the developer to return the land.

The Vedanta moved the Supreme Court challenging the Orissa HC order. In 2023, the apex court upheld the HC order.

Later, the State Government returned the land to the owners as per the SC directive.

Vedanta operates a 3.5 million tonnes per annum capacity alumina refinery in Lanjigarh, Kalahandi district since 2007 and an associated 75 MW captive power plant.

Besides, the Group operates the world’s largest aluminium plant at Jharsuguda. The plant has 1.8 MTPA aluminium smelting capacity and an associated 3615 MW thermal power generation facility.

The company has also bauxite mine blocks in Lanjigarh.