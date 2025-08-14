Bhubaneswar: Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, launched a series of targeted monsoon health initiatives to strengthen community well-being in the Rayagada and Kalahandi districts of Odisha. These efforts are being implemented through the company’s Mobile Health Unit (MHU) program under its community initiatives.

Over 1,500 community members received free malaria testing, guidance on symptom recognition, and preventive measures such as sanitation, use of mosquito nets, and eliminating stagnant water. These are critical steps in curbing seasonal disease outbreaks. A monsoon preparedness session was also held with 80 Self-Help Group (SHG) women from five villages, covering household hygiene, access to safe drinking water, precautionary measures to prevent snake bites, and essential first-response measures for timely treatment, empowering participants with actionable knowledge to safeguard families during the monsoon.

Vedanta Aluminium has provided quality healthcare to more than 20,000 residents in over 35 remote villages across the districts of Rayagada and Kalahandi. Over the past two years, more than 2,000 free health camps have been organized, bridging critical healthcare gaps in underserved regions. Each MHU is a fully equipped medical van, staffed by a doctor, nurse, lab technician, and pharmacist, offering check-ups, screenings, blood sugar tests, distribution of essential medicines, and regular awareness sessions focused on preventive care.

Rajiv Kumar, CEO, Vedanta Aluminium, said, “At Vedanta Aluminium, we are committed to proactive health interventions. Our initiatives go beyond addressing seasonal challenges, they focus on strengthening long-term well-being, raising awareness, and ensuring access to quality healthcare for all. Through our Mobile Health Unit, we bring accessible healthcare on wheels and run regular awareness sessions to help build healthier communities.”

Nabin Naik, Community member, said, “The awareness sessions conducted by Vedanta have significantly enhanced our understanding of health and safety practices during the monsoon. With this knowledge, we feel better equipped to protect our families and take preventive measures.”

Vedanta Aluminium remains dedicated to empowering local communities through promoting education, healthcare, sustainable livelihood, infrastructure, and grassroots sports and culture. These efforts underline Vedanta Aluminium’s commitment to driving transformation within and beyond its operational areas, fostering a sense of community contribution towards the overall growth and advancement of Odisha. By collaborating closely with local authorities and community stakeholders, the company ensures its interventions lead to tangible socio-economic progress.

Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India’s largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India’s aluminium i.e., 2.42 million tonnes in FY25. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. Vedanta Aluminium ranks 2nd in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2024 world rankings for the aluminium industry, a reflection of its leading sustainable development practices. With its world-class aluminium smelters, alumina refinery and power plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the ‘Metal of the Future’ for a greener tomorrow.