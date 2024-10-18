Bhubaneswar: Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Limited has announced to invest Rs 1 lakh crore in Odisha and create 2 lakh new jobs.

The announcement was made by the company at a roadshow organised by the state government in Mumbai ahead of the Utkarsha Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave-2025.

Vedanta has announced to establish a 6 million tonne per annum alumina refinery and a 3 million tonne aluminum plant in Odisha. The new plants will focus on producing green aluminum powered by renewable energy.

“This will be the largest investment ever made in Odisha which will create 2 lakh jobs and opportunities for 1,000s of MSMEs. The investment will create massive industrial complex for the downstream industries as aluminum is used in auto, power, construction and railways sectors among others,” company sources said.

Vedanta has already invested over Rs 1 lakh crore in Odisha and created employment opportunities for 1 lakh people. It has been the partner of Odisha for the last two decades, they added.

In collaboration with the state government, Vedanta will set up education centres, hospitals and skill development centres for the benefit of the people of Odisha.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said, “Odisha’s new double-engine government is committed to the Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047. We are inviting the world to come and invest in new Odisha as we target to make Odisha a half trillion-dollar economy by 2030. We are organizing the Utkarsh Odisha event in January 2025 and today during the pre-event roadshow, we had a fruitful interaction with Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal who is impressed by our new robust policy framework. He has joined hands with our government to double their investment in Odisha and further invest Rs 1 lakh crore including a new 6 million tonne alumina refinery and a 3 million tonne smelter which will create more jobs for the people of the state. The state government will provide the required support for these projects.”

Vedanta Limited chairman Anil Agarwal said the company will continue to contribute to Odisha’s economic progress, empower communities and enhance the quality of life for millions in the state. “Odisha has always played an important role in Vedanta’s growth. Our investments reflect our commitment to the state's inclusive growth and driving large-scale industrialization,” he added.