Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police will launch a special drive against the use of black films and tinted glass on the window screens of vehicles in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

The special drive will be launched in the twin cities of Odisha on February 10, said Police Commissioner Suresh Dev Datta Singh today.

During the drive, the cops will also act against vehicles having sirens and multi-toned horns, added the Police Commissioner.

Many people are still using tinted glass or black films, multi-toned and musical horns in their vehicles in violation of the rules. This has become a threat to the safety of public and also causing road mishaps, said the Commissionerate Police.

As per the rules, the car windows must allow at least 70 per cent visibility through the front and rear glasses and 50 per cent visibility in the window screens.

The cops have urged the people to adhere to the rules and remove tinted glass or black films and multi-toned horns from their vehicles before February 10.

Hefty penalties will be imposed on the defaulters from February 10, added the Commissionerate Police.