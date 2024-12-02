Puri: Restrictions on the movement of vehicles in Puri town have been put in place since December 1, 2024, in view of the Navy Day celebrations at the Puri beach on December 4. The Puri Police has issued a traffic advisory that will be valid till December 3, 2024.

There is no change in local and inter-state tourist bus route line. Even there is no restriction for regular plying of buses from Bhubaneswar, Brahmagiri and Konark side towards Puri Municipality Bus Stand.

No-vehicle zone has been declared from Penthakata Chhaka towards Subash Bose Chhaka, Light House Chhaka towards Digabareni Chhaka and Subash Bose Chhaka to Acharya Harihar Chhhaka.

Here’s the detailed advisory for traffic movement:

The Navy Day will be celebrated on the Odisha coast for the first time.

President Droupadi Murmu has given her consent to grace the occasion as the chief guest.

At least 24 warships and 40 aircraft and helicopters are scheduled to demonstrate the Indian Navy’s operational capabilities at the event.

The event will showcase the Indian Navy’s multifaceted competencies, enhancing maritime awareness among citizens and commemorating India’s rich seafaring heritage.