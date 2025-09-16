Bhanjanagar (Ganjam): Road connectivity between southern and western Odisha was disrupted this afternoon after a landslide at Kalinga Ghati.

Heavy rainfall triggered the landslide, causing large boulders and mud to roll down the hillside and block the National Highway passing through Kandhamal and Ganjam districts. As a result, hundreds of vehicles were stranded on both sides of the route.

The debris has buried nearly a 50-metre stretch of the highway. Motorists reported stones and mud continue to flow onto the road with the rainwater.

According to reports, a team from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has reached the site to assess the situation. Local police and fire service personnel have also been deployed to assist with traffic management and clearance operations.