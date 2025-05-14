Balangir: The sensational Patnagarh parcel bomb blast case in Odisha's Balangir district will see its verdict announced on May 28.

The Patnagarh Additional District Judge (ADJ) has reserved the verdict as the final hearing was held today.

During the hearing, accused Punjilal Meher and his wife appeared in the court.

The Odisha Crime Branch had arrested Meher on April 24, 2018.

Notably, Reema Rani’s husband Soumya Sekhar and his grandmother Jemamani were killed when a bomb wrapped as a wedding gift exploded while unwrapping the same on February 23, 2018, four days after the couple’s marriage.

As per the police, Meher had masterminded the entire episode as a dispute was prevailing between him and deceased Soumya Sekhar's mother Sanjukta.