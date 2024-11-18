Bhubaneswar: Senior BJP leader and former minister Samir Dey passed away today during treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack. He was 67.

Dey was suffering from kidney infection and had been undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the private hospital in CDA area for past few days.

The veteran BJP leader had been elected to Odisha Assembly thrice from Cuttack seat in between 1995 and 2004.

He had also served as a minister in the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coalition governments in Odisha from 2000 to 2009.

Dey was the Urban Development Minister in Odisha from 2000 to 2004 and Higher Education Minister from 2004 to 2009.

Condoling the death of the senior BJD leader, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi stated in an 'X' post the last rites of Dey will be performed with full state honours.