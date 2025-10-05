Cuttack: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called for a 12-hour Cuttack Bandh on October 6 (Monday), protesting the alleged failure of the police and district administration to maintain law and order during the Durga idol immersion procession at Dargha Bazaar on Friday night.

At a press conference on Saturday, VHP Cuttack Mahanagar president Basudev Behera blamed the authorities for the violence that left six people, including the DCP, injured.

“We hold the DCP and the district collector responsible for the situation and demand their immediate transfer,” Behera said.

The VHP also alleged that lapses in crowd management and coordination between agencies led to the clashes. The organisation’s leaders urged citizens to support Monday’s bandh to protest administrative negligence and uphold peace in the city.

Meanwhile, the district BJP convened a meeting at the Circuit House to discuss the incident. Party leaders condemned the violence and termed it a pre-planned conspiracy by anti-social elements to malign Cuttack’s reputation and damage its rich cultural heritage.

“The state government has taken the matter seriously,” said party representatives. “Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has reviewed the situation with the administration and directed strict action against those involved. The injured are being provided free medical treatment.”

Police have tightened security in sensitive areas of the city to prevent any further escalation ahead of the bandh.