Bhubaneswar: High drama unfolded at the Odisha Assembly last night as security personnel allegedly thrashed Congress MLAs in the House. More shockingly, senior Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati alleged that they twisted his neck and snatched his gold chain.

"The security personnel entered the House around 2 AM when we were sleeping. They don't have the right to do so. One of them was drunk. Furthermore, they assaulted me and other Congress MLAs, twisted my neck, and snatched my gold chain," said Bahinipati, adding that it is the murder of democracy in the state.

Expressing his disappointment, he said, “We are in politics to serve the people and fight against injustice, but after such treatment, I have decided to quit politics.”

The Congress legislators were sleeping near the podium of the Speaker last night as a mark of protest against the suspension of 12 party MLAs from the Odisha Assembly.

The security personnel allegedly forcibly removed the MLAs from the House and left them on the roadside, after which the legislators spent the night on the street at Lower PMG in front of Congress Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

The prolonged protest took a toll on the health of some legislators, with Bahinipati reportedly falling ill. Sources said he underwent a health check-up following the incident.

