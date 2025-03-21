Bhubaneswar: Vigilance sleuths in Odisha today arrested an OAS officer who was on the run for last 17 years in connection with a series of corruption cases filed against him.

Arrested Binay Kumar Garnaik was working as a Special Land Acquisition Officer (LAO) of Lower Suktel Irrigation Project in Balangir. He had absconded in 2008 after he was booked in at least 12 cases of corruption by the Vigilance Department.

A Vigilance team arrested Garnaik from his native Kankadasoda village under Parjang police limits in Dhenkanal.

The Vigilance Department had registered 12 cases against Garnaik and others in connection with misappropriation of government funds and other irregularities.

The OAS officer and others had allegedly misappropriated govt funds to the tune of Rs 38.24 lakh through false bills towards charges for hiring vehicles and making payments for photocopying and laimination of land records.

He was also booked for excess payment of land compensation causing loss of government meoney to the tune of Rs 6.23 crore.

Besides, Garnaik has been accused of illegal payment of land compensation to villagers causing loss of Rs 35.22 lakh to the public exchequer.

The Vigilance Department had registered the remaining nine cases against Garnaik in connection with excess payment of compensation in the Lower Suktel Irrigation Project in Balangir.

NBWs had been issued against the OAS officer in connection with the corruption cases. However, the OAS officer was on the run to avade arrest, said the Vigilance Department.

During the last 17 years, Garnaik kept changing his locations across the state. On a tip-off, a special team nabbed the OAS officer from his native village and he was produced before the Special Vigilance Judge at Balangir.