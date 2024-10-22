Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance has unearthed property worth crores in possession of Baitarani Basin Chief Engineer and Basin Manager, Kailash Chandra Sahu.

During the simultaneous house searches in 10 places on charges of amassing disproportionate assets today, the Vigilance detected one three-storeyed building, three flats and 28 plots in possession of Sahu.

He has a cash deposit of ₹82.8 Lakhs and owns one four-wheeler and three two-wheelers.

Sahu owns the three-storied residential building measuring area around 8821 Sqft in Mrutyunjaypur mouza in Jajpur district. He has a flat in Jagannath Mansion Apartment in Saheed Nagar. More flats were detected in possession of Sahu in Mangalaghat, Jajpur and one shop of area 138 sqft in Vyasanagar.

He owns 28 valuable plots including one in Cuttack, four in Khordha and 23 in Jajpur.

Official sources said the measurement and valuation and assessment of the building, flats and plots are being carried out by Vigilance Technical Wing.

Other deposits and investments are being ascertained, the sources added.