Deogarh: Tension ran high at Bhejikudar village under Kundheigola police limits in Odisha's Deogarh district as locals reportedly detained a forester and tied him to a tree over alleged misconduct by him.

As per reports, Chhabila Behera, a forester at Nuadihi under the Riamal Forest Range, faced accusations of negligence in duty, objectionable behaviour, and failure to control elephant intrusions.

According to villagers, Behera, who has been serving in the region for over two years, showed a dismissive attitude toward their concerns. They alleged that his unprofessional conduct and failure to address recurring issues, such as compensation for losses caused by wildlife, had left them frustrated. They had repeatedly demanded his transfer.

Last night, they resorted to drastic measures by tying him to a tree as a form of protest.

The situation was resolved after Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Arun Behera and Range Officer Niranjan Dharua intervened. They managed to pacify the angry villagers, and the forester was released around 11 PM after discussions.

Villagers reiterated their demand for Behera's transfer, urging authorities to take appropriate steps to prevent such situations in the future.