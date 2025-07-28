Papadahandi (Nabarangpur): In a unique form of protest against the absence of an all-weather road in Adivasiguda village, residents planted paddy saplings in the thick mud covering the village road.

Despite repeated appeals to the local administration, the villagers’ long-standing demand for a proper road went unheard. Left with no other option, they resorted to this symbolic protest to highlight their plight.

Sunita, a resident of Adivasiguda, said expectant mothers and ailing villagers are the worst affected. "Due to the poor condition of the road, ambulances cannot reach the village, worsening the situation for pregnant women and patients," she said.

The problem worsens during the monsoon. With no motorable road, villagers often rely on tractors to transport patients and pregnant women. Those unable to afford a tractor are forced to carry patients on makeshift stretchers made from cots.

An all-weather road has been a long-pending demand of the residents. Students also face serious challenges in commuting to school, which is located several kilometers away.

Villagers are demanding the construction of a pucca road connecting Adivasiguda to the Gadabaktra gram panchayat, under which the village falls. They are also seeking an all-weather internal road to improve access and quality of life within the village.