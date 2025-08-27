Bhubaneswar: Heavy downpour over the past 24 hours has thrown normal life out of gear in several parts of Koraput district, leaving many villages marooned and disrupting connectivity as roads and bridges remain submerged.

According to weather officials, Boipariguda block recorded 306 mm of rainfall, the highest in the district this season. Six blocks of Koraput received over 100 mm of rain, while the district as a whole registered an average rainfall of 115 mm.

A well-marked low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha coast persisted today morning, with an associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level and tilting southwestward with height. The system is likely to move slowly west-northwestwards across Odisha in the next 24 hours.

Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall lashed parts of Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, and Angul districts, aggravating the flood-like situation in low-lying areas.

The Regional Meteorological Department stated heavy to very heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty surface winds reaching 30–40 kmph, is very likely to occur at one or two places in the districts of Koraput and Malkangiri. An orange warning has been issued for these districts, with the forecast valid until 8:30 AM on August 28.