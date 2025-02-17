Bhubaneswar: Violence against minor girls seems to be alarming in Odisha as total 6437 cases were registered under POCSO Act alone in 2024.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi revealed the fact in a reply to BJD MLA Tusharkanti Behera in Assembly today.

As per his written statement in the House, total 6437 cases of abduction, sexual assault, forcible marriage (as per Child Marriage Act), rape, murder and other offences on minor girls have been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, between January and December in the year 2024.

Of total cases, 6097 cases are underway and charge sheets have been filed in 44 cases. While final report of 11 cases have been submitted, 285 cases have been disposed off with arrest of 413 accused persons including 14 women.

The number of registered POCSO cases from January to December 2024 enclosed: