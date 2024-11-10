Bhubaneswar: At least four persons were injured, including two critically, in a violent clash between two families over the alleged theft of Rs 50 in Odisha’s Angul district today.

The injured have been identified as Labanga Sahu, her son Liku, Bhubani Sahu and his wife Minati of Kushikila village under Jarpada police station in Angul.

Bhubani and his elder brother Bholeswar have been engaged in a land dispute for over a decade.

The two families often quarrel with each other over the land dispute.

Someone had reportedly stolen Rs 50 from Bholeswar’s house two days ago. However, Bholeswar’s wife Labang hurled abuses at the family members of Bhubani by accusing them of stealing the money today morning.

Soon, an argument ensued between the two families. The argument led to a violent fight between the members of the two families. Bholeswar first attacked Bhubani and he even did not spare the latter’s wife Minati when she tried to intervene.

To protect his parents, Bhubani’s son Chintu pulled out a sharp weapon and tried to attack Bholeswar.

Chintu attacked Labang and her son Liku with the sharp weapon after Bholeswar ran away to save his life.

Labang and her son Liku sustained multiple injuries in the attack and they were rushed to a nearby hospital in a critical condition.

The mother-son duo was later taken to the Angul District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) after their condition deteriorated. They were subsequently shifted to a private hospital in the capital city here for better treatment.

On the other hand, Bhubani and his wife Minati are now undergoing treatment at the Angul DHH.