Bhubaneswar: A woman allegedly misbehaved with cops at the Khandagiri Station in Odisha capital. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media and gone viral.

As per reports, the woman, who was in an inebriated state due to liquor consumption, came to the police station to lodge a complaint.

However, she was seen creating a ruckus by abusing the police personnel and throwing some articles, including a water bottle offered to her by them.

Twin City Police Commissioner Suresh Dev Datta Singh has visited the police station and ordered to register a case against the woman for her act.