Bhubaneswar: The Pathani Samanta Planetarium, once a popular educational and tourist spot in Bhubaneswar, is now struggling with neglect and poor maintenance. What was once known for its shows and space-themed exhibits has now lost its charm.

In 2012, the planetarium underwent digital upgradation with 4K 2D projection technology. But despite rapid advancements in digital projection and immersive learning, no new updates have been implemented. Even basic maintenance has been ignored—seats inside the theatre are broken, walls are peeling, and many of the air conditioners and lights have stopped functioning.

With such conditions, visitors have started turning away from the once-busy venue.

Outside, the situation is equally dismal. A broken and non-functional water fountain has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes during the monsoon. The astronomical park, which used to feature models of planets, stars, and other celestial objects, lies in ruins. The Pluto model is missing entirely, Saturn’s rings are damaged, and even the sun’s representation is faded and broken. Some planet names remain written on the boards, but their physical models are gone.

The neglect is also visible in the surroundings. Statues made of stone, including one of legendary astronomer Pathani Samanta, are covered in dust. Scientific installations like sundials and other astronomical instruments have been damaged.

One of the key challenges troubling visitors is the lack of proper parking. Although there is enough space inside the compound, there is no permission for vehicle parking, leaving tourists frustrated.

A major plan to modernise the planetarium was approved in 2021 with a budget allocation of ₹45 crore. The proposal included a flat-screen 3D auditorium, a new 14-meter dome, a cafeteria, a science-themed park, and underground parking. However, even after four years, not a single brick has been laid for the project.

According to Director Urmiprava Maharana, discussions are ongoing across various levels regarding the planetarium’s redevelopment. A team of officials is expected to visit the site soon for inspection.