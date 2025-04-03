Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) did not issue any whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs with regard to the Waqf Amendment Bill even though the Naveen Patnaik-led party had earlier announced its opposition to the proposed legislation.

The regional party asked its Rajya Sabha MPs to exercise their conscience in the best interest of justice, harmony and rights of all communities, if there is a vote on the Waqf Bill in the Upper House of the Parliament.

“Our party has entrusted our members in Rajya Sabha with the responsibility of exercising their conscience in the best interest of justice, harmony and the rights of all communities, should the Bill come up for voting. There is no party whip,” said Sasmit Patra, the BJD floor leader in Rajya Sabha.

Earlier, the BJD had announced that it would oppose the Waqf Amendment Bill when it is tabled in the Rajya Sabha.

Patra had then stated that his party MPs will actively participate in the discussion and voting on the Bill. “BJD MP Muzibulla (Munna) Khan will participate in the debate in Rajya Sabha and present all demerits of the Bill,” Patra had said.

It is worth mentioning here that BJD, the main Opposition party in Odisha, has seven members in Rajya Sabha.