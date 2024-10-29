Bhubaneswar: The Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha, RS Gopalan flagged off a walkathon and Path Utsav to create awareness about the Special Summary Revision of Voters’ List-2025. The revision process which starts from today will continue till November 28, 2024.

Hundreds of students marched towards Ram Mandir from Master Canteen Square holding placards. Students took part in the walkathon to showed their commitment to the process of preparation of final voters’ list.

The Path Utsav was held near Capital High School. Khordha Collector and District Magistrate Chanchal Rana, Additional Chief Electoral Officer Shatrughna Kar, Additional Chief Electoral Officer Mihir Prasad Mohanty, Tokyo Paralympics Badminton Champion Pramod Bhagat, Paralympics 2,000 meter race Winner Kamalakant Naik, Khordha Additional District Magistrate Pratap Chandra Beura, Deputy Electoral Officer Laxmikant Sahu, Deputy Electoral Officer Padmaja Das were present during the Path Utsav.

Gopalan said that every citizen who has attained the age of 18 years must register their name in the voters’ list. Our main objective is to strengthen democracy by creating widespread awareness among voters and 100 percent participation in elections is our motto.

A quiz competition related to the elections of the country was organised. Prizes were distributed to the students who answered the questions correctly. A folk drama and Rangoli competition were organised.