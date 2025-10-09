Jajpur: A week after being abducted, a ward member from Odisha's Jajpur district was released under mysterious circumstances last night.

According to police, Dhaneswar Sethy, elected representative of Ward No. 3 under Ranpur Panchayat, was kidnapped on October 1. His family reported the incident to Binjharpur police, but his whereabouts remained unknown for seven days.

On Wednesday night, the abductors reportedly left Sethy near the Binjharpur police station, from where he was safely rescued.

Family members allege that the abduction was politically motivated, aimed at preventing Sethy from casting his vote in a no-confidence motion scheduled for October 8.

Police have launched a probe to determine the motive and identify those behind the crime.