Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate police today rescued a woman and man during a raid on a saloon & spa centre located at Ravi Talkies Square in Bhubaneswar.

Following the rescue, the victim made a shocking revelation before police about an alleged sex racket being operated from the beauty saloon in Odisha capital.

As per her statement, the woman was forced to get involved in alleged prostitution on the pretext of providing her a job as a receptionist at the spa centre.

"I was initially hired for a receptionist job at the spa, but once I arrived, I was coerced into illegal activities without my consent. They sent me on a trip to Puri, and after my return, they tried to force me into this business again. When I resisted, they locked me in a room and physically assaulted me. In distress, I contacted my male friend, who came to help but was also attacked. Hearing our cries for help, locals alerted the police, who intervened and rescued me," the woman victim narrated.

Based on a written complaint by the victim, the Badagad police lodged a case and sent her and the youth for medical examination.