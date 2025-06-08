Bhubaneswar: A video of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra and former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Pinaki Misra dancing together and enjoying each other's company went viral on social media.

Away from media, the high-profile couple recently tied the knot in a quiet ceremony in Germany's Berlin on May 3.

In the video, the newlyweds are seen dancing to a Bollywood classic "Raat Ke Humsafar" from the film 'An Evening in Paris' in a romantic mood in presence of a few invited close friends and family.

Recently, the TMC MP had shared a glimpse of her wedding celebration on her X handle with a photograph showing the couple cutting their wedding cake.

In the pic, they are seen smiling while cutting the cake to mark the significant occasion together. She also thanked her fans and well-wishers for good wishes.

Mahua Moitra represents West Bengal's Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency, while Pinaki Misra is a former 4-time MP from Odisha's Puri. They kept their wedding private and secret from public for around a month.

Born on October 12, 1974, in a Bengali family in Assam, Moitra started her professional career as an investment banker. She entered the politics by joining Mamata Banerjee-led TMC in 2010. She was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2019 and retained the seat in 2024 general elections.

Pinaki Misra is a senior lawyer in the Supreme Court and veteran BJD politician from Odisha. Born on October 23, 1959 in Puri, he joined the politics and won his first Lok Sabha election from Puri in 1996 on a Congress ticket. He joined Naveen Patnaik-led BJD camp and got elected to Lok Sabha thrice from Puri in 2009, 2014 and 2019 consecutively.

To watch the video, click here.